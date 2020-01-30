



The house of representatives now goes on short breaks in the middle of plenary sessions “to enable members to eat, rest and pray”.





At Thursday’s plenary session, the lawmakers — like on Wednesday — suspended proceedings for 15 minutes to rest and pray.





But the senate does not go on such breaks.





Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house, said they would use the time to relax and to take tea before resuming legislative business which often lasts about five hours.





The break was approved in 2019 after the lower legislative chamber passed a motion to include it in its daily schedule.





It was the idea of Gbajabiamila, who said such leisure time would allow members to refresh their mind.





He had said: “There should be 15 minutes break during sitting to allow members who want to go to the mosque to pray rather than us filing in and out; to allow members to refresh their minds and their legs.





“Hopefully, there will be coffee and tea outside at the lobby for members. A ten to 15 minutes break, going forward from Tuesday.”





The lower legislative chamber usually starts plenary sessions about 30 minutes later than scheduled.





While the house adjourns till 11am the next day, it usually begins daily proceedings shortly before 12 noon — like on Thursday when it started sitting about 11:25am.







