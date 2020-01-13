The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that 162,399 applicants have been shortlisted for its aptitude test.NCS stated that those shortlisted were among the 828,333 that applied for various positions in 2019.A statement by the Public Relations Officer, NCS, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah on Monday said the shortlisted candidates have been notified through their email addresses and telephone numbers.Attah stated that the recruitment process was challenged by attempts by internet fraudsters to hack and discredit it.“The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has expressed dismay over the criminal activities of these elements and gave assurances of his determination to preside over a recruitment process that will be credible, transparent and smooth from the beginning to the end,”“Consequently, all those notified will do their aptitude tests at a date and centre indicated in their respective notification slips.“For the avoidance of doubt, NCS recruitment process requires NO monetary payment, hence any such request from any quarter should be regarded as fraudulent and ignored.” it added.