Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has disclosed that the missiles fired at troops of the United States, US, base in Iraq was not meant to kill anyone.The Guards’ Commander, Hossein Salami explained that the missile attacks was to send a message of superiority to the US.Salami made the disclosure while addressing Iranian parliament and was televised by the state media on Sunday.According to Salami, “We did not intend to kill, our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important.“The physical destruction caused by the missiles was just because we wanted to say that we are so much more superior to the enemy and that we can hit any point we choose.”“We intended to hit the enemy’s military machinery.”He also maintained that “tens of people were killed or wounded,” during the attack.Recall that Iran had earlier launched missile attacks on two Iraqi airbases hosting US troops.