



The United States President, Donald Trump, has alleged that he was impeached for making a perfect phone call.





The US president has been under attack following decisions made without the consent of the countries parliament





In a tweet suggesting why he is under fire from the congress, Trump said; “I just got impeached for making a perfect phone call,”





Recall that Trump was on December 18, 2019, impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his dealings with Ukraine.

But the Republican party has control of the upper chamber and are likely to acquit him.





If this happens, Trump will be joining two former American presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — who were impeached but saved by the Senate.





However, Trump’s trial had begun in the US Senate on Thursday, starting with a reading of charges against the US President.





John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was then sworn in to preside over the trial that will determine whether Trump should be removed from office.





“All persons are commanded to keep silent, on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States, the articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, President of the United States,” the sergeant at arms announced.