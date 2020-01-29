



The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a civil society organisation, has called on the national assembly to publish all reports on corruption conducted since the return of democracy in 1999.





The organisation made the call during the launch of its report titled “Nigeria: Anti-Corruption Social Norms Report”, in Lagos, on Tuesday.





The event is coming after Nigeria dropped two points in the global corruption perception index, becoming the second most corrupt country in West Africa, according to Transparency International.





SERAP’s 68-page report was based on a survey involving 2,549 respondents across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

In the recommendation, SERAP called on the national assembly “immediately publish all reports of investigations on corruption and corruption-related matters that have been conducted by the National Assembly since the return of democracy in 1999.”





The organisation also urged the legislators to spearhead the fight against corruption by publishing spent funds in the form of salaries, allowance and other expenses.





“Show leadership in the fight against corruption by publishing your spending, salaries, and allowances as well as bring your salaries and allowances within the requirements of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) including on your constitutional oaths of office,” the report read.





Speaking with journalists, Adetokunbo Mumuni, SERAP director, said corruption is a major reason for the poor development in the country.





He said anti-corruption agencies must do better to make the anti-corruption fight meaningful.





“The purpose of this event is to see how we can let Nigerians internalise the content of those report on social norms so that we can make this country better because corruption is a threatening issue and it is what is not making Nigeria move forward,” he said.





“The government says it is fighting corruption but the opinion of Nigerians is not in the same line. What that suggests is that the various anti-corruption agencies must up their game so that this fight will be meaningful.”





The event was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians, activists, representatives of civil society organisations, community development associations, national orientation agency, among other stakeholders.