The Presidency on Friday rubbished the Transparency International, TI, latest report on the level of corruption in Nigeria.President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said TI’s report should be dismissed because it’s not fact-based but based on secondary sources.TI had released its 2019 Corruption Perception Index, CPI, on Thursday, ranking Nigeria 146 out of 180 countries and scoring the country 26 out of 100 points, a decline from the 2018 version.However, Shehu while featuring on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily programme said: “The report itself is a perception index.“So perception is what it is. It is different from the reality that you have on the ground. The report is harsh on the government. It does not take due cognisance of the ground reality.“In fairness to the TI that presented the report, they said themselves that it is not research-based.“So it is not fact-based but based on second-rate data – information collected here and there. In effect, anybody could put together this kind of report from press releases issued by opposition political parties.“The fact on the ground contradicts this report. This administration has done enormously well. We have achieved quite a lot.”