Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), under the presidency has reacted to US rapper, Cardi B’s desires to become a Nigerian citizen.





US rap star, Cardi B had earlier condemned the killing of Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.





On Friday, a US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.





In her reaction, Carbi B said President Donald Trump has put the lives of his citizens in danger.





Reacting, Abike Dabiri took to her Twitter page calling on Cardi B to come back to Nigeria.





According to her, “As one in charge of the Diaspora for Nigeria, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.