



Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), under the presidency has reacted to US rapper, Cardi B’s desires to become a Nigerian citizen.





US rap star, Cardi B had earlier condemned the killing of Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.





On Friday, a US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport.





In her reaction, Carbi B said President Donald Trump has put the lives of his citizens in danger.









According to her, “As one in charge of the Diaspora for Nigeria, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.





“And you need to take a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience.”