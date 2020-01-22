Following his victory at the Supreme Court over the 2019 governorship election, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he no longer have excuses to fail the people of the state.Ortom, who made this known on Wednesday in Makurdi shortly after the Supreme Court judgement affirmed his victory at the polls and dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Mr Emmanuel Jime, for lack of merit, said he “remains grateful to the Benue people for giving him another term”.Ortom said, “I remain grateful and I owe them (the people of Benue) good governance, dividends of democracy and cooperation in ensuring that we add value to the development of Benue State.“Politics is now over, elections and litigations are all over, we can now work together.“No more litigation, no more distractions, now, I will be focused to deliver dividends of democracy to our people. We will ensure that we add value to education, health services, rural transformation infrastructural development, water supply and all.“Because there is no more excuse again, no time, we will be in a hurry to do the work.“Benue belongs to all of us and the responsibility of adding value to the development is the responsibility of all of us. So, I invite all Benue sons and daughters, irrespective of party affiliations to join us so that we can work together.”Ortom reaffirmed his confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary, which, he said had once more proven that it was a `true pillar of democracy’.