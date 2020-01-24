The Oyo State Police Command said on Friday it has begun an investigation into the killing of Alhaji Fatai Yussuf, also known as Oko Oloyun.Oko Oloyun was killed by some hoodlums around Akeroro community on the Abeokuta/Igbo-Ora/Iseyin Road on Thursday.Late Yussuf, who was travelling in a convoy of two cars with some of his aides, was allegedly ambushed and shot dead by unknown assailants.According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, Gbenga Fadeyi, and made available to journalists on Friday, the police said an investigation has commenced into circumstances surrounding his death.The statement read in parts, "The Commissioner of Police Oyo State Police Command, Shina Olukolu, wishes to put the record straight on the most unfortunate death of Alhaji Fatai Yussuf a.k.a ‘Oko Oloyun’ on Thursday, January 23."A report was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-Ora that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-Ora/Iseyin Road, the two-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different police stop and search teams along the route by yet-to-be-identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest."It said the two-man armed escorts of policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants but they managed to escape into the forest after a shot had hit the deceased, who later died as a result of bullet injuries."However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged book keeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently led to the burning/destruction of some financial/book keeping records."In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased," the statement read.It stated further that some of his staff and his two police escorts were being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view to apprehending the suspects.The statement urged members of the public with credible information to divulge the same to the police.It promised that the police are on top of the situation, adding, "no matter how long it takes, the police would bring the culprits to justice."