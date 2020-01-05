Following the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, three policemen who were caught on video assaulting a young man in Enugu State have been arrested.In the video, which was shared by a Twitter handle @onyezeme on Saturday, victim identified as Justice Obasi was seen manhandled by three armed police officers.According to @onyezeme the young man was being manhandled for refusing to be searched and unlocking his phone.“They labeled the boy fraudster (yahoo boy) without any evidence,” the tweet read.This video sparked outrage, forcing the police to react on Sunday morning saying the IGP had ordered an investigation into uncovering the identities of the policemen.Speaking through the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force @policeNG, the police had promised to bring the erring policemen to book as the IGP condemns all forms of brutality and abuse of human rights.“The Force PRO is already personally in touch with the victim. Members of the public are implored to be calm as the Force remains committed to protecting and upholding the rights of all Nigerians,” the police Twitter handle has read.In follow up tweet on Sunday afternoon tagged JUSTICE FOR JUSTICE OBASI the police said the three policemen had been identified and arrested.Although the identities of the policemen were not disclosed, the tweet reads, “Following the directives of the IGP, the Enugu State Police Command has since identified, traced and arrested the three policemen involved in the assault of citizen – Justice Obasi.“The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their Orderly Room Trial – an internal disciplinary procedure of the Force.“As we begin the new year, IGP M.A Adamu wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a Citizens’ Friendly and Rule of Law compliant Police Force.“He further assures that citizen Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in this case.”