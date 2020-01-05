The Police Command, Osun State, has exhumed the corpse of the Lagos State University final-year student, Favour Daley-Oladele on Saturday.The commissioner of police, Osun State, Babatunde Kokumo led his team to Ikoyi-Ile in Isokan local government where the body was exhumed.Babatunde Kokumo while addressing newsmen after the exhumation said, “We are all aware of the gruesome killing of a student of LASU. The killing has been traced to Ikoyi -Ile. In furtherance of the investigation started by the Ogun State Command. We have brought our homicide expert to exhume and help in the furtherance of the investigations started by the Ogun state police command with a view to prosecuting the suspects.“This will further help Ogun State police with the investigation process.”Babatunde noted that “It is a gruesome murder and the happening is quite horrible. We will not fold our arms and watch lawless citizens take laws into their hands, destroying people’s lives.”According to him, “We have been informed that we have a number of churches in this community. It is our responsibility to conduct our investigation. What we are doing is intelligence policing driven by the people’s needs. If the community is making us know that they are no longer comfortable with the number of churches in the community or the caliber of such people running the churches then it becomes our responsibility to conduct an investigation on their activities and check them.He advised parents to see to the morals of their children and not only lay emphasis on their academic pursuit only.Parents must be able to build good morals and quality education in their children. It will make the child to be whole and must see to the peer group their children belong to. ” He ended”.