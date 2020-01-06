The Katsina State Police Command on Monday denied reports in the Social media and some newspaper publications alleging that 40 persons were kidnapped by bandits along Jibia – Batsari road on Sunday.The Command Spokesman, Superintendent Gambo Isa, in a statement, described the news as ’’mere rumor’’ and urged the public to disregard such information.He said: ’’The command wishes to clarify rumors being circulated in the social media that yesterday in the evening bandits have kidnapped forty persons along Jibia – Batsari road’’.‘’ What truly happened was that at about 18:00hrs, bandits numbering over sixty armed with AK 47 rifles blocked Jibia – Batsari road, exactly at Ruma village, forcefully stopped two J5 motor vehicles and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush.‘’Search party led by Operation Puff Adder went after the hoodlums but succeeded in rescuing all the victims with the exception of seven others’’.He further assured that the Police, in collaboration with community members, are frantically combing the bush to rescue the remaining seven persons.The seven listed as missing include: Muazu, Yasore 80, Nuhu 45, Kabiru Hashimu, 37, Dan Asibi Tela, 50, Sani Kokari 70, Nura Shambal 45 and ALi Dan Maituwor 65.