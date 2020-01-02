/ / Police arrest ‘mastermind’ of Abuja bank robbery





The police have arrested the suspected mastermind of the robbery attack at a bank in Abuja.





Anjuri Manzah, spokesman of the federal capital territory (FCT) police command, confirmed the arrest on Thursday, but he did not give details.





The suspect is currently being interrogated at the command’s headquarters.





Three members of the gang were arrested on Saturday during the robbery operation at Mpape area of the FCT.





Bala Ciroma, FCT police commissioner, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, disclosed that one was shot dead while trying to escape.

One of the suspects identified as Elijah David had also claimed Larry Ehizo, an employee of the bank, led his gang to rob the financial institution.





He said Ehizo informed him and his gang that they could get as much as N7 million from the failed heist.





“Ehizo told us that the job could fetch about N7m. After we entered the bank, we saw a riot policeman on duty but sleeping, so Obinna pointed a pistol at him and we tied him with an old sponge,” he said.





“Mr Larry told us that he would keep the other door open for us. So, Larry and Obinna later went upstairs with a pair of pliers to disconnect the CCTV.”



