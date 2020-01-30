



The Kaduna state police command says it has arrested James Clement, a pastor, who allegedly kidnapped himself and sought N5 million ransom from his family.





In a statement on Wednesday, Yakubu Sabo, the command spokesman, said George Otokpa, who “conspired with Clement” to get the ransom, was also arrested.





He said the duo were nabbed by operatives of the police anti-kidnapping unit on Monday.





”Clement falsely claimed to have been kidnapped while Otokpa engaged his family to negotiate for ransom while in their hideout,” he said.

“On 27th January, 2020 at about 19:17hrs, one Pastor James Clement ‘m’ 39yrs of Nasarawa Tirkaniya Kaduna and George Otokpa ‘m’ of No. 23 Aleri Water by Sarki Street Kudandan in Chikun L.G.A, were arrested by the Operatives of the Command’s Anti–Kidnapping Unit for allegedly conspiring, faking the kidnapping of the 1st suspect and demanded the payment of N5 million as ransom from his own family through text messages using the 2nd suspect as the negotiator.”





Sabo said the arrest followed a report made by two members of Clement’s family about his purported abduction.





“Clement was tracked and arrested at his hideout where he hid himself, falsely claimed being kidnapped and conspired with his friend George Otokpa to engage his family in negotiation for ransom,” the statement added.





The police spokesman said the suspects were being interrogated and would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.



