



Shehu Sani, former senator, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a federal high court in Abuja on Monday.





Sani was charged with two counts of bribery — charge to which he pleaded not guilty.





The court will hear the former senator’s bail application at 12 noon, though the EFCC is seeking a remand order against him.





Below are pictures of Sani in court.



