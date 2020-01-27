Shehu Sani, former senator, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a federal high court in Abuja on Monday.
Sani was charged with two counts of bribery — charge to which he pleaded not guilty.
The court will hear the former senator’s bail application at 12 noon, though the EFCC is seeking a remand order against him.
Below are pictures of Sani in court.
