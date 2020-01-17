Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has released fresh images on the progress recorded with the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.
In a report which accompanied the images, the company said as of January 10, 2020, the project had reached a stage of 30.12% completion.
The project is expected to be completed by February 2022. In June, the company launched a website to “allow Nigerians track the status” of the project.
Below are the newly released pictures:
|Western Approach – Casting station – Segments 1 and 2 launched
|CH 24+000 to 24+500 – Hyraulic dredging into alignment
|Amakom Bridge – Bridge deck casted and parapet wall (North) installed
|Niger Bridge Axis 260 – Formwork and reinforcement (North)
|Culvert and Drains CH 29+510 – Walls and bottomslabs on going
|Eastern Approach – Casting station – Lifting beams completed
|Soil Improvement CH 31+750 – Laying of Geotextile upper layer
|Soil Improvement CH 32+500 – Installation of PVD
|Owerri Interchange Axis 50 – Bored piling on going
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.