Western Approach – Casting station – Segments 1 and 2 launched

CH 24+000 to 24+500 – Hyraulic dredging into alignment

Amakom Bridge – Bridge deck casted and parapet wall (North) installed





Niger Bridge Axis 260 – Formwork and reinforcement (North)

Culvert and Drains CH 29+510 – Walls and bottomslabs on going

Eastern Approach – Casting station – Lifting beams completed





Soil Improvement CH 31+750 – Laying of Geotextile upper layer

Soil Improvement CH 32+500 – Installation of PVD

Owerri Interchange Axis 50 – Bored piling on going





Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has released fresh images on the progress recorded with the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.In a report which accompanied the images, the company said as of January 10, 2020, the project had reached a stage of 30.12% completion.The project is expected to be completed by February 2022. In June, the company launched a website to “allow Nigerians track the status” of the project.Below are the newly released pictures: