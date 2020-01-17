 PHOTOS: Julius Berger releases fresh images on progress of 2nd Niger bridge | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
PHOTOS: Julius Berger releases fresh images on progress of 2nd Niger bridge

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has released fresh images on the progress recorded with the ongoing construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

In a report which accompanied the images, the company said as of January 10, 2020, the project had reached a stage of 30.12% completion.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2022. In June, the company launched a website to “allow Nigerians track the status” of the project.

Below are the newly released pictures:

Western Approach – Casting station – Segments 1 and 2 launched

CH 24+000 to 24+500 – Hyraulic dredging into alignment

Amakom Bridge – Bridge deck casted and parapet wall (North) installed

Niger Bridge Axis 260 – Formwork and reinforcement (North)
Culvert and Drains CH 29+510 – Walls and bottomslabs on going

Eastern Approach – Casting station – Lifting beams completed

Soil Improvement CH 31+750 – Laying of Geotextile upper layer

Soil Improvement CH 32+500 – Installation of PVD

Owerri Interchange Axis 50 – Bored piling on going






