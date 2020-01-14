 PHOTOS: Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation projec | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation projec

5:40 PM 0
A+ A-
Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)

The Chairman of Enugu Transition Committee, Hon Chinwe Ugwu recently embarked on a poverty alleviation project and the poverty alleviation kit given out to residents of the local government was wheel barrows.

It was further gathered that the Local Government Chairman who was appointed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave out the wheel barrows on hire purchase to the local government residents.

@The024Network tweeted;

In Enugu State a transition chairperson appointed by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the state Governor, has given out wheelbarrows on HIRE PURCHASE to people of Nsukka LGA. Enugu State is in the hands of God.


Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)
Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)
Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)
Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)
Enugu LGA Chairman allegedly gives out wheel barrows on hire purchase in poverty alleviation project (photos)





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top