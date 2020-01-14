



The Chairman of Enugu Transition Committee, Hon Chinwe Ugwu recently embarked on a poverty alleviation project and the poverty alleviation kit given out to residents of the local government was wheel barrows.It was further gathered that the Local Government Chairman who was appointed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gave out the wheel barrows on hire purchase to the local government residents.@The024Network tweeted;In Enugu State a transition chairperson appointed by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the state Governor, has given out wheelbarrows on HIRE PURCHASE to people of Nsukka LGA. Enugu State is in the hands of God.