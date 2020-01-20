The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday said it arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the Club 360 located on Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.The agency confirmed the raid in a statement on its Twitter page.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday said it arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the Club 360 located on Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.The agency confirmed the raid in a statement on its Twitter page.It said, ”In preparation for the late night operation, officers of the commission had carried out a series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which, according to intelligence, was notorious for harboring suspected internet fraudsters.”The raid also led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones and other items.”The suspects are undergoing further interrogation.”