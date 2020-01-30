



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the presidential villa, Abuja.





Jonathan was ushered into the president’s office around 1:45pm. At the end of their meeting, which lasted about 10 minutes, Buhari saw him off to his office’s forecourt where the former president’s car was waiting.





This is the second time both leaders would meet within three months. Jonathan visited his successor on October 10, 2019.





Below are photos of the recent visit: