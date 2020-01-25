



Nollywood actor, model, and brand influencer Anita Joseph is getting set to wed her fiance Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish.The lovebirds shared a photo of them both on their Instagram pages and Anita wrote the lovely note below for her sweetheart:The moment I laid my eyes on you my world changed…All I could see was beauty around me…All I felt was pure bliss…Thank you for loving me and protecting me 🤸‍♀️You believe in me even when I doubt my self 👍You give me the strength to go onBecause of you, this world is a better placeBecause of you am a better WomanYou are the stars in my sky and the sun to my world ❤️Am on Cloud nine every time am with you 🙈And the baby in me comes out🥂Thank you for being You you a Good Man (my gee)May JEHOVAH ELOHIM bless you andWhatever you touch turns to Gold may you know no pain nor Sorrow…Your paths are blessed your legs are sanctifiedThe LORD is your Protection … in JESUS NAME AMEN🙏I Love you, my King, 👑I really do LOVE YOU 🤸‍♀️Whatever you were telling me here I love it @realmcfish 😂