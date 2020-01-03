/ / PHOTO: See face of Ernest Ewim, mastermind of botched Abuja bank robbery





Here is the face of Ernest Ewim, the master-planner of last Saturday’s botched robbery attack against Mpape Abuja branch of First Bank.





He was the last of the gang to be arrested by the police.





Four other members of his gang, including the bank staff, Ehizo were arrested at the scene of operation on Saturday.





A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, said Ewim, 29, was arrested by a team of Police Detectives at his hideout in Katampe, FCT.





“With this arrest, the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled robbery attempt is now five.”





Police named the suspects to include Larry Ehizo, 30, Princewill Obinna, 24, Timothy Joe, 21, and Elijah David, 19.





Police said that the suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation by the Police