Mike Ezuruonye announced that he is grateful for the gift of sight after he spent 8 hours undergoing surgery to fix his eyes.The actor revealed he had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes due to harsh movie production lights. A doctor advised that he should undergo surgery to prevent permanent damage and he took the advice.He went on to point out that people who spend a long time looking at their phones and laptop screens are at risk of such danger and he advised such people to go for a check-up.He wrote: “Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share…Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)…“Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of overexposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)…Advised to get Surgery done, I was Scared…“After Surgery, for over 8 hrs, I was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed, Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors…Hmmm…“These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful…Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and I will be back real soon to my work and Passion…“Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls: Don’t adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money…Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always”.