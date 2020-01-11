 PHOTO NEWS: Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu others unite at Nuhu Ribadu’s son’s wedding | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTO NEWS: Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu others unite at Nuhu Ribadu’s son’s wedding

7:56 PM 0
A+ A-

Pioneer and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Ribadu, on Saturday, brought together top Nigerian politicians under one roof.

They all sat together at a solemn occasion held at Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja during the wedding ceremony of the son of Nuhu Ribadu, Mahmud and his wife, Amina Aliyu Ismaila.

Top politicians at the event include Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National leader of All Progressives Congress.


Other dignitaries who also attended the event were: The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wammako; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top