Pioneer and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Ribadu, on Saturday, brought together top Nigerian politicians under one roof.
They all sat together at a solemn occasion held at Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja during the wedding ceremony of the son of Nuhu Ribadu, Mahmud and his wife, Amina Aliyu Ismaila.
Top politicians at the event include Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National leader of All Progressives Congress.
