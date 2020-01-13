A photograph has surfaced online of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu kneeling before Atiku Abubakar, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.Shehu was seen kneeling before Atiku at the wedding of former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu’s son in Abuja, over the weekend.It was however not clear if something transpired between Shehu and the former Vice President or the gesture was just an act of respect.The photo was posted by popular social analyst, Kayode Ogundamisi via his verified Twitter handle.The wedding had in attendance high profile personalities like the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Atiku; former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Others were Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari; Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko; and former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.