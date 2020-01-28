



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out the possibility of changing its name, ahead of the 2023 general election.Recall that Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had started a campaign on social media calling for the change of name for the PDP.Other supporters of the party had also made a similar call, arguing that such move would help the main opposition party return to his dominant position.However, the spokesman for PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the decision not to alter the party’s current name was part of the discussion at the party’s 88th National Executive Committee ( NEC) in Abuja, yesterday.“The party insists that the PDP brand is still the best in the political firmament of our nation and as such, those canvassing for a change of name should forget it because we remain the Peoples Democratic Party,” he told reporters.The party’s mouthpiece added that the PDP has constituted a committee to review the conduct of the 2019 general elections. This is to unravel what transpired during the polls.According to Ologbondiyan, this will guide the PDP in pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections.