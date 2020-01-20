



Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.





Uzodinma alleged that PDP was secretly planning to incite members of the state House of Assembly to initiate an impeachment process against him.





The newly inaugurated governor raised the alarm in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguike Nwachukwu.





The statement reads: “We know the game plan of the PDP because we are aware that they have been secretly inciting Imo State House of Assembly members to think of how to impeach the governor. So they are trying to rake up anything they can, even falsehood, to incite the public.”

Uzodinma, while commenting on reports that the Federal Government has failed to make any comment on his alleged $ 12m fraud case as well as a travel ban on him, warned against propagating falsehood.





He stated that he has already briefed his lawyers, who he said were studying the publication for appropriate legal action, adding that the publication, which tried to raise dust about him on old allegations, had been long settled and dismissed as non-issues.





The governor accused the PDP members in the state of sponsoring the publication “even when they are aware that there is no iota of truth in the allegations”.





Uzodinma insisted that the allegation was a sheer mischief and malice borne out of frustration because “they know very well that the assets declaration allegation was fallaciously contrived by the disgraced former Chairman of the Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Properties, Mr. Okoi Obon-Obia which has been thrown out by the court”.