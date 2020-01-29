



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the US government to compel the ruling All Progressives Party, APC and President, Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.





The PDP also recounted its achievements in 16 years at the helm of power to the US government





The main opposition party made the appeal when the US Consul General, Ms. Claire Pierangelo visited Ogun State to meet the state’s governor, Dapo Abiodun, and other dignitaries.





The PDP National Deputy Chairman, Southwest, Yemi Akinhanmi revealed the discussion with the US Consul General when he addressed the press in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“The only way forward in this country is that the President should be prevailed upon and let him sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.





“The bill has been on the table of the President for over four years and it should be signed and as well monitor our democracy because for democracy to thrive in the entire black race, it must be monitored in Nigeria, otherwise, the coming generation will not hear of democracy.





“We have told the Consular General how the PDP has advanced democracy in Nigeria in 16 years. We told her how we took democracy from the grass to the top.”



