The Ondo State Government on Monday declared that it had reduced the debt inherited from the immediate past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party, by 50 per cent.The government also disclosed that the Dr Olusegun Mimiko-led Peoples Democratic Party administration left a sum of N220 billion debtThe state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo stated this while featuring on programme on Channels Television on Monday.According to the statement, the current administration had also jerked the Internally Generated Revenue of the state from the N700 million inherited from the PDP administration to over N1 billion monthly.He said Akeredolu’s administration signed a pact with the people of the state to ensure all-round development in the three senatorial districts of the state and had not been relenting in its efforts to use industrialization to drive the fortunes of the state, particularly on improved IGR.He also explained that the N30 billion bond which the state sought would be used in line with extant financial provisions.He said, “Our resolve as a government is that by the time we leave office in the next five years, I said in the next five years because Mr. Governor is going to recontest and win by God’s grace, we hope to leave the government without debt for the incoming administration after our two terms.“The PDP will not deny the fact that we are constructing a flyover in Ore, we have leveled up a hill in Ikare and made it dual carriageway, we are changing the face of Akure with massive infrastructure.”Meanwhile, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has expressed confidence that the party will excel in all the political contests coming up later in the year, especially the governorship election.Government on Monday declared that it had reduced the debt inherited from the immediate past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party, by 50 per cent.The government also disclosed that the Dr Olusegun Mimiko-led Peoples Democratic Party administration left a sum of N220 billion debtThe state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo stated this while featuring on programme on Channels Television on Monday.According to the statement, the current administration had also jerked the Internally Generated Revenue of the state from the N700 million inherited from the PDP administration to over N1 billion monthly.He said Akeredolu’s administration signed a pact with the people of the state to ensure all-round development in the three senatorial districts of the state and had not been relenting in its efforts to use industrialization to drive the fortunes of the state, particularly on improved IGR.He also explained that the N30 billion bond which the state sought would be used in line with extant financial provisions.He said, “Our resolve as a government is that by the time we leave office in the next five years, I said in the next five years because Mr. Governor is going to recontest and win by God’s grace, we hope to leave the government without debt for the incoming administration after our two terms.“The PDP will not deny the fact that we are constructing a flyover in Ore, we have leveled up a hill in Ikare and made it dual carriageway, we are changing the face of Akure with massive infrastructure.”Meanwhile, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, has expressed confidence that the party will excel in all the political contests coming up later in the year, especially the governorship election.