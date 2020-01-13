The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will field young governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in Edo State.The party Chairman in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, made this known on Sunday at a rally in Etsako Central Local Government area of the state.Orbih said that the emerging interests were young and intelligent party members who had proven their mettle, both in characters and their chosen fields of endeavours.He said that like in the developed democratic climes, it had became imperative for the party to give the young ones opportunity in governance.“Our governorship aspirants are young crop of people. I can tell you that in Edo 2020 election, PDP will produce a young governorship candidate,” NAN quoted him as saying.He called on the electorate to make the right choice in the forthcoming governorship election by choosing a PDP candidate “because of the abysmal failure of the APC-led government in the state”.“PDP remains the only organised party in Nigeria that knows how to resolve its crisis.“We are tired of the pains and disappointment we have found ourselves in the APC-led government in Edo.“I pray for peace and unity in the forthcoming election. I want to assure you that this election will not be business as usual,” Orbih said.