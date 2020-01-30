The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Presidency and its agent to stop politicising or trivialising calls by Nigerians for the resignation of its government.The main opposition party, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the call for the government’s resignation was a response to its evident failure to guarantee security of lives and property in the country.Describing the call as an apolitical verdict, the party said the call transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries.It added that call became imperative after President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed surprise at the level of insecurity across the nation under his watch, stressing that the President’s statement was an admittance of failure.The PDP regretted that the Presidency had to resort to hauling insults, hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians, including senators, instead of addressing issues of security before the parliament.The statement said, “This shows that indeed, the Buhari Presidency has no answer to the litany of insecurity issues under its administration.“It is instructive for the Buhari Presidency to note that the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, whose voice resonated in the chamber of the Senate, spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians who had become bullied, harassed and despondent in the face of escalated insurgency, bloodletting, killings and other acts of violence that have pervaded our nation.“Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration.“On account of this, the PDP counsels agents of the Buhari Presidency to perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimisation of Senator Abaribe who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary Nigerians”.The PDP recalled that when President Buhari had, in 2013, “unjustifiably” called for the resignation of then President Goodluck Jonathan, saying that the Jonathan Presidency never resorted to insults and threats.The party said the call on Jonathan to resign at the time was “completely unfounded”, unlike in the present situation where every indicator points to an alarming trajectory towards a failed state.The PDP urged the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of harassments, intimidation and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is not their priority.