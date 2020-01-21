Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has reacted to the pipeline explosion along Ekoro Road by Baruwa axis, Abule Egba, Lagos which claimed lives and properties.





Five persons were confirmed dead, while several vehicles and houses were destroyed after some suspected pipeline vandals disrupted the Atlas Cove-Mosimi Pipeline, part of the System 2B Pipeline.





The Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said that five fatalities, three adult males, one adult female and one female child aged five-year-old were recorded





A total of 20 people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene while 150

people including children were displaced.

Reacting, Adeboye in a short post commiserated with victims of the Abule-Egba incident.





On his verified Instagram page, he wrote: ”Our hearts are with the victims of the inferno of the Abule-Egba pipeline incident.





“We pray for mercy at this time of need in Jesus name.”



