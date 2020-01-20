



Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has lamented that demons in Nigeria are not educated.





Adeboye said the illiteracy level of demons in Nigeria has made it difficult for them to be cast out.





He made the disclosure while delivering a sermon at his church headquarters auditorium, at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





Adeboye recalled his encounter with a foreign pastor who wanted to follow him down to Nigeria to cast out demons.

The clergy man said he warned the pastor, knowing that his Christian lifestyle was not strong enough.





According to Adeboye, he warned the pastor that the demons in Nigeria did not go to school, hence they won’t take things lightly with him.





Adeboye, however, stated that demons in foreign countries are considerate because they wear suits and all sort of modern clothes.





He said: “Demons in Nigeria did not go to school. If you see them you will know here comes the original.





“I have enough problem casting out the demons from my own people. I don’t want to add your own.





“Because if you come, I might have to cast demons out of you”.