Filmmaker, director and producer Kunle Afolayan is gearing up to begin the production of his latest movie titled ”Citation”.The film is a ”College Drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of s3xual harassment from a lecturer” It aims to empower women to become successful and stand up for themselves at every point.Some of the casts include Joke Silvia; Haitian-French actor and model, Jimmy Jean-Louis; Ini Edo; UK-based Nigerian fashion and lifestyle blogger, Temi Otedola; Yomi Fash-Lanso; Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang; Gabriel Afolayan; man of Ivorian theater, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin; and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’.On Instagram, Kunle Afolayan shared the message below with pictures from the press conference of the film:CITATION: KUNLE AFOLAYAN BEGINS SHOOT OF NEW MOVIE …Hints On the theme of ‘S3x-For-Mark’ decadenceLagos, Nigeria – January 9, 2020: Following a viral video capturing the Golden Effects Pictures’ crew on a recce of scenic delights around Nigeria, Senegal, and destination Cape Verde Islands, prolific filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has announced his company’s readiness to shoot his next movie entitled CITATION.Exploring a subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the new movie is a College Drama about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of s3xual harassment from a lecturer. Addressing the media on Thursday at a press conference to unveil the journey of yet another creative endeavor in his nearly two-decade career, Afolayan said his company is set – after pre-production which started in October 2018 – for five weeks of the shoot, beginning January 10, 2020, through February 15, 2020, in three countries.According to the award-winning filmmaker, his company is partnering Ford Foundation on the project which has been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders by providing counterexamples to negative gender stereotypes.Canon Central and North Africa, he noted, is also coming on board his movie project for the second time in a row, adding that CITATION will be shot with the new Canon EOS C500 Mark II camera – the first time the camera will be used in Africa. Other partners, according to Afolayan, include Access Bank, through its W Initiative – Africa’s premier women’s financial program focusing on inspiring, connecting and empowering women and girls; online travel portal, Flyboku, for flights and related logistics; Ajike Peoples’ Support Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation and pet project of Mrs. Olufolake Ajike Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, First Lady of Kwara State; and Ministry of Culture and Creative Industries in Cape Verde, as main sponsors of the country’s locations of the shoot, following a meeting with Minister Abrãao Vicente and other officials during the recce in October last year.