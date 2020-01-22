An unidentified person was killed on Tuesday, when the police allegedly fired gunshots and tear gas canisters to disperse members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria who gathered at the Berger area of Wuse, Abuja to hold a protest.According to eyewitnesses, the victim, who was a passerby, was allegedly hit by a bullet.The tragedy caused a scare as nervous commuters ran for their lives.The Shi’ites procession, which started in the Utako area of the city, ended abruptly after the incident.The remains of the victim were subsequently taken away by the police in one of their vans.Recall that three IMN members were injured last week when the police fired gunshots and tear gas canisters to disperse Shi’ite members who were demanding the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, who are in prison custody in Kaduna.The spokesman for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, DCP Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement, confirmed that the protest recorded one casualty.It explained that the command restored calm at the Berger roundabout following a violent protest by the IMN members “who went berserk and were attacking innocent citizens and police operatives with dangerous weapons.”The statement read in part, “As a result of the unfortunate incident, one person who sustained an injury and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention has been certified dead by medical doctors on duty.“Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.”