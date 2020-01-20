Beautiful actress, Eniola Iyiola, better known as Basirat Badia, has said one does not need a godfather to make it in Nollywood.Speaking in a chat with Punch, she said: “One doesn’t need to have a godfather before one can succeed in the industry. What has worked for me over time is to rely on God. One’s handwork and humility are the things that would determine the height one would attain in Nollywood.One doesn’t need to have a godmother if one knows want one is doing. If one is a good actor, one would know that one has to go through certain stages. With humility, hard work and prayers, one can attain any height in one’s career. Although it works for some people, it’s not a must that one must have someone as a backbone. One must find one’s path. I have nobody but myself and God.”Asked some of the challenging roles she has played in the course of her career, Badia said “I had to change everything about me when I acted as ‘Basira Badia’. It was a very crazy character. It was so challenging and I had to put in my best. I had to go to parks and garages to sit with louts and observe their mannerisms.“I had to go the extra mile to get it right because I was passionate about it. I had to behave like them, dress like them and look exactly the way they looked.“A rich kid trying to play the character of a poor person would understand the stress involved. When is working with a lot of celebrities, one has to put in one’s best.”