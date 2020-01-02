/ / Ondo Rep, Tunji-Ojo appoints 230 personal aides





Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, member representing Akoko north east/north west federal constituency, has announced the appointment of 230 special advisers, special assistants and personal assistants.





In a statement by Alao Babatunde, his special adviser on new media, Tunji-Ojo said the appointments were made from the 300 units and 23 wards of the constituency in recognition of their contributions to his election.





The lawmaker, who is the chairman, house committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also appointed persons from the mandate area.





While congratulating the appointees, he urged them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to the people.

He added that the appointments were in addition to the appointments earlier announced.





“In my avowed commitment to better serve the good people of Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency as well as the mandate area, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the under listed,” he said.





“The appointments which is an addition to the appointments earlier announced is in consideration of their commitment and dedication to adding value to the Constituency and the mandate area.





“These appointments take immediate effect. I congratulate and urge them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to our dear people. Once again, congratulations!”





In November, Ikengboju Gboluga, another lawmaker from the state representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, appointed 60 of his party supporters as aides.





Also in June, Nicholas Tofowomo, senator representing Ondo south constituency, appointed over 100 aides.