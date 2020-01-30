Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, the elders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, in the Ondo South Senatorial District have declared that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, would secure the ticket of the party and win the election for the second term.The elders, under the auspices of the Ondo South Senatorial District Leaders of the APC, said the governor had no serious opposition either in the party or among the opposition parties in the state.Speaking on Thursday, on behalf of the group, a party leader, Mr Ola Oguntimehin, said all the leaders in Ondo South had endorsed Akeredolu to go for the second term, saying this was the resolution made at a meeting of all the leaders in the district, held in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.According to him, some of the leaders at the meeting included: the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akintehinwa, Commissioner for Education, Mr Femi Agagu, Mrs Oladunni Odu among others.He said, "Akeredolu deserves second term because he had done well in all the sectors in the state, particularly in infrastructures. He has embarked upon many developmental projects many of which have been completed."He has performed wonderfully well in the provision of good roads, healthcare, massive restructure in the educational sector and many others too numerous to mention."We, all the leaders and statekholeders of the APC in the Ondo South Senatorial District, have unanimously endorsed Governor Akeredolu for the second term. He has nothing to stop him."He enjoined all the party faithful in the state to work and support the second term aspiration of the governor.