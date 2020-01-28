 Odunlade, Ibrahim Chatta mourn as suspected herdsmen shoot Nollywood actor dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Odunlade, Ibrahim Chatta mourn as suspected herdsmen shoot Nollywood actor dead

9:50 AM 0
A+ A-

Popular Yoruba actors, Odunlade Adekola and Ibrahim Chatta are not in the best state of mind at the moment.

The role interpreters are mourning the demise of a budding actor called Juwon

According to reports, Juwon was murdered by three Fulani herdsmen and a Yoruba armed bandit.

A distraught Chatta wrote on Instagram:” He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by the three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female Actor (Tooyosi Adesanya) from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon”



Odunlade also shared a picture of the late actor with the caption: ”Rest in peace”.


View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola) on




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top