Popular Yoruba actors, Odunlade Adekola and Ibrahim Chatta are not in the best state of mind at the moment.
The role interpreters are mourning the demise of a budding actor called Juwon
According to reports, Juwon was murdered by three Fulani herdsmen and a Yoruba armed bandit.
A distraught Chatta wrote on Instagram:” He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by the three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female Actor (Tooyosi Adesanya) from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon”
View this post on Instagram
He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by the three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female Actor (Tooyosi Adesanya) @adesanyatoyosi_ileyemi from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon
Odunlade also shared a picture of the late actor with the caption: ”Rest in peace”.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.