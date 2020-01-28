Popular Yoruba actors, Odunlade Adekola and Ibrahim Chatta are not in the best state of mind at the moment.The role interpreters are mourning the demise of a budding actor called JuwonAccording to reports, Juwon was murdered by three Fulani herdsmen and a Yoruba armed bandit.A distraught Chatta wrote on Instagram:” He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by the three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female Actor (Tooyosi Adesanya) from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon”Odunlade also shared a picture of the late actor with the caption: ”Rest in peace”.