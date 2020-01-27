Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lifted the suspension on the Chairperson of Egor Local Government Area, Eghe Ogbemudia.He made this known in a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie.According to the statement, Ogbemudia’s suspension was lifted after an investigative panel cleared her of the accusations that led to her suspension.The Governor’s aide said Ogbemudia was suspended after several petitions were written against her by officials of the council, alleging financial misappropriation and abuse of power.“The cases brought against her have been reviewed and she has been cleared of the allegations, thus her reinstatement.“She is to resume office immediately,” Osagie said.