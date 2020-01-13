Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party to show proof of allegations that the state treasury is empty.Obaseki, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, described the allegations as completely false and full of lies.Osagie challenged Orbih to show Edo people the fact of the allegations since he (Orbih) has information about the state treasury.He reasoned why Orbih did not display any documents to proof his allegations as used to be done in the past.Osagie said the Debt Management Office (DMO) recently praised Governor Obaseki of being prudent in borrowing.He said the Director General of the DMO, Mrs. Patience Oniha, confirmed Edo was not among the states that borrowed commercially during her speech at the last Alaghodaro summit.Osagie stated that the DMO boss said Edo has been prudent in managing debt and that the figures the state has achieved in revenue has been impressive.“There is no such thing as Orbih claimed. Information of state indebtedness is not a secret.“If Orbih is saying the state treasury is empty, he should show proof. It is a false statement.”