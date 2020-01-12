



Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met in Lagos on Saturday.





They graced the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Rasaq Okoya, founder of Eleganza group of companies.





Other in attendance were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote as well as traditional rulers.





Born in Lagos on Jan. 12, 1940, Okoya is a billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the guests were thrilled by renditions from different musicians, while Osinbajo and Obasanjo also stepped out with Okoya on the dance floor.





The highlight of the event was the cutting of birthday cake by the celebrator flanked by Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Tinubu among others.





The Vice President, who presided over the cutting of the cake, prayed God to grant Okoya more years in good health.





Earlier in a message, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Okoya for resourcefulness in building a national brand that has long gone beyond the borders of the country.





In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “On the auspicious occasion of your 80th birthday, please accept my warm felicitations for an inspiring life journey and a vision of greatness that keeps producing outstanding results in almost all facets of our economy.





“I am delighted to see your footprints in our daily lives, and national growth indicators, which have been diligently interpreted in large scale industrial investments, creation of many jobs and promotion of entrepreneurial spirit.





“Dear Chief Okoya, as you celebrate this milestone, turning an octogenarian on January 12, 2020, I rejoice with you on the recognition and awards, both home and abroad, for your purposeful lifestyle of bringing comfort and joy to the lives of many through the Eleganza Group.





“You set out early to create a national brand, but by inspiration, perspiration and sheer doggedness, you have launched global products that have enriched daily lives and enhanced our nation’s image. We are proud of you.





“As a nation, we remain grateful for your philanthropy and huge investments in enabling the underprivileged to have a better life. May the almighty God remember and reward your large-heartedness with longer life, good health and prosperity. Happy Birthday!’’