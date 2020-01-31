



A cross-section of Nigerians have reacted to the increase in the monthly allowance of Youth Corp members as Federal government begins payment on Friday.Recall that the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim on Wednesday disclosed the new figures as increased by the Federal Government.The Director had confirmed that the sum of thirty-three thousand naira was approved for the Corps members in line with the new National Minimum Wage reviewReacting to the new development, some Nigerians commended the Federal government for putting smiles on the faces of corp members, some hilariously asked if they could serve again while others asked if there will be arrears for old corp members.Here are some comments gathered from Twitter;@adaderaah ”we got paid 33,000!!!”@satiyanfreeman ”waw! my 33k has drop, pls how much is bride price now and two bedroom apartment in lekki think it’s time to settle down.”@tomi_moses ”Guys! so the 33k is for real! woke up to this FG has done it again.”@chiugooo ”I will literally burst into the NYSC anthem whenever it comes up again.”@officialwdc1 ”Now I can sing the NYSC anthem with all my heart. Nigeria is ours, Nigeria weserve.”@bennie_baby1 ”I just woke up to 33k alert ehh. FG issa goal! this is the kind of alert I love waking up to.”@festus_boy ” so as 33k don show this weekend is going to lit!!! FG thank you oo.”@aaron_john ” Finally the long-awaited 33k don show at least this present is becoming useful small small.”@saala_ng ” ahhhh!! these people have surprised us ooo so finally the money don land cos i was beginning to think say na my grandchildren go get am. FG una don do well ooo.”@sir_tope ” Make I hail this DG oo the man is a wonder man.i have my 33k and am about to go flex.”@gwens_castle ” shey old corp members are allowed to come back mbok how can I miss this 33k.”@lepacious_presh ” Dear FG a girl is happy, like very happy thank you for making me smile this morning.”@di_mma ” so now I can be smiling to the bank like a millionaire all thanks to FG.”