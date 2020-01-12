The Enugu State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that a serving National Youth Service Corp member in Enugu State, Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, has committed suicide.It was gathered that Miss Motunrayo, a Batch ‘C’ corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State took her life on Friday, January 10, 2020, when she allegedly drank a substance suspected to be snipper.The Corp member hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University formally called Kogi State University was reported to have taken two bottles of snippers.It was learnt that she had before committing suicide dropped a short note that read, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world”.Confirming the alleged suicide to newsmen, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, described the incident as unfortunate.Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police in a text message to our correspondent said, “The incident has to do with the taking of snipper insecticide by one Bolufemi Moturayo Yetunde, a female corper from Kogi State but, doing her service with Girls High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South L.G.A on 10/1/2020.“She was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead,” he said.