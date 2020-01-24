







The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has come up with solutions to reduce the waiting time of vessels berthing at Lagos terminals.In a statement on Friday, Jatto Adams, NPA general manager of corporate strategic communications, said as from January 27, vessels waiting to berth within Lagos pilotage district will be diverted to other terminals.He said in the case that Lagos terminals cannot discharge any vessels within four days, such vessels will be diverted to eastern ports.According to Adams, the action was taken to promote the ease of doing business and curtail negative impact of long turn around time of vessels on stakeholders.“In response to the recent increase in the waiting time of vessels calling at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, the Nigerian Ports Authority have met with shipping companies and terminal operators and arrived at the following decisions aimed at immediately resolving the congestion in the Lagos Pilotage District, ” the statement read.“As from Monday January 27, 2020, vessels which have waited to berth at any terminal within the Lagos Pilotage District will be diverted to other terminals with capacity to berth vessels within the district.”“In the event that all terminals in Lagos cannot discharge any vessels within four days, such vessels will be diverted to the Eastern Ports (other pilotage districts) for immediate berthing.” The Authority will liaise with other relevant government agencies on behalf of stakeholders to expedite the clearance of vessels and cargoes, where necessary.“These actions have been taken to promote the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the Federal Government and curtail the negative economic impact that the long turn around time of vessels has on stakeholders. We solicit the cooperation of all stakeholders.”