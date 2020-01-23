Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has countered statements credited to Northern elder statesmen, Junaid Mohammed and Balarabe Musa that the Southwest security outfit, Amotekun was a ploy by Yoruba people to create Oduduwa Republic.Speaking on Thursday, Arewa Youths President General, Yerima Shettima insisted that there was no evidence to prove that Amotekun was a plot by the Yoruba race to create Oduduwa Republic.Recall that Mohammed had described Amotekun as a tribal militia aimed at enabling the Southwest actualize the emergence of the Oduduwa Republic through the backdoor.Mohammed who lambasted leaders of the Southwest for setting up a security outfit had asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government “to test the matter at the Supreme Court to get a pronouncement that no state has the right to raise a state or region army while the constitution forbids such.”Similarly, Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna State had over the weekend alleged that Southwest establishment of Amotekun was a ploy by Yorubas to create Oduduwa Republic.However, Shettima countered the claims by the elder statesmen, stressing that such was not realistic.Shettima also called on Northern governors to also establish such security outfit to help curb the issue of insecurity in the region.He said: “For me, it’s their opinion if they think that way. I can’t change their mindset or what they are thinking, however, I have no reason to start thinking along that line.“And If it’s so, I do not think that serving governors would be part and parcel of such, so I don’t want to sit and start imagining things that are not realistic. Before I make a statement,t I must have thought closely on the picture of what I have seen and not just talk base on sentiment.“So that is their opinion if they think so. For me, I have not seen anything to make me think in that direction yet, rather I will call on the Northern governors to form their own community policing so they can complement the federal government to curb all these security challenges. This is what I expect from them rather than castigate.”