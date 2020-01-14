A veteran Yoruba actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, is dead.According to reports, he died at his residence located at Ile-Alli area, along the Apete-Arola Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.Arigbabuwo died on Monday evening in his house. The deceased had been sick for over six months until he died yesterday night.The late actor also dedicated part of his life to the promotion of Islamic religion, especially in Ido Local Government Area where he lived until his death.Arigbabuwo until his death was the Public Relations Officer of the Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.The Chairman, Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs, Abdulwaheed Amoo, also confirmed the death of the veteran Yoruba actor.“He was the Public Relations Officer of the Apete-Awotan-Ayegun Muslim community until he died. He is a humble person.Arigbabuwo featured in many Yoruba movies including Ogborielemosho and Bashorun Gaa.