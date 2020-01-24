



David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says Godwin Obaseki, his Edo counterpart, will win his reelection bid.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said this when he received Obaseki’s wife in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, on Friday.Obaseki’s wife visited Umahi alongside first ladies of some southern states who were in Ebonyi for the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Wives’ Forum quarterly meeting.Umahi said nothing will stop the governor’s re-election because he has done well and deserves to continue in office.Obaseki is a member of the All Progressive Congress(APC).“Power belongs to God and no matter what anybody will dot is God that has the final say and I can assure you Ma, you know as an apostle of the most high God I also prophesy. And because of the good work your husband is doing for the people of Edo State no man can unseat him,” he said.“I made this statement so that the glory of God will become larger. It happened here in Ebonyi. I have a testimony of what God can do. Even in our NEC meeting, when Obaseki speaks, you see economics.“You see a man that came from private sector background. And so, we can’t wish that away. So, congratulations to you in advance and to all of us. You know the governors; we have so many elections. First is the primary, second one is the poll, then the third one is the tribunal. Then another one is the appeal and then the election of the elections is the supreme court.“So, it is not an easy thing and if the hand of God is not upon you, you can’t scale through all these hurdles. And so, it is God who has brought all of us to leadership and I say double congratulations to all of us.”Umahi’s comments comes four days after Daisy Danjuma, a member of the board of trustees of the PDP, endorsed Obaseki for a second term.The Edo governor is currently battling to clinch the ticket of his party for another term following disagreement with Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC.