Bobrisky who shared a new photo on his Instagram page, dispelled report of the arrest which unconfirmed sources claimed was linked to his cross-dressing activities.He wrote;Nigerian Twittersphere has been set abuzz, following earlier claims that Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, controversial internet personality and cross-dresser also known as Bobrisky, has been arrested.According to social media speculations, Bobrisky was arrested Thursday night at his residence at Chevron Drive, Lekki Lagos and whisked away to an unknown destination.It was speculated that his arrest is linked to his “cross-dressing” activities, although this hasn’t been verified. One of the officers was also quoted as saying “we will turn him back to a guy.”