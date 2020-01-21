Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Tuesday breezed into the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission declaring that no high profile individuals involved in corrupt allegations would be shielded from prosecution.“All of them would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.”Magu who arrived the zonal office at about 11.20am said ” I am here to see how my men are doing and to also see areas of improvement in the bid to ensure efficiency in the system.”He asserted that the campaign against corruption had just started noting that “more looters will be repatriated back to the country for prosecution.”Magu explained that the establishment of the Ilorin Zonal office of the agency became pertinent, due to the status of the state as one of the first generation states created in 1967.The anti-graft sheriff observed that the fight against corruption goes beyond the EFCC alone, adding that ” the media should give suggestions and advice at all times for better service to the people.