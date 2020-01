Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is not even considering the possibility of selling the club’s top goalscorer Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in January.Newspaper reports from Spain claim Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Gabon international worth up to £70m.When asked about the chance of a January sale, Arteta said: “I don’t even think about that possibility with Auba, I want him here.”